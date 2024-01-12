Aire Advisors LLC Has $22.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,259. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $314.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

