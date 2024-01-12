Aire Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.27. The stock had a trading volume of 542,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,798. The firm has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

