Aire Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 41,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.09. The company had a trading volume of 187,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,100. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $105.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.