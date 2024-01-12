Aire Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.67. 762,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,184. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $432.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.00.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

