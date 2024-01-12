Aire Advisors LLC Has $6.12 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Aire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,277 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $80.14. 17,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,274. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

