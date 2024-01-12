Aire Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,827. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.