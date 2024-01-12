Aire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.4% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.56. The company had a trading volume of 77,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,545. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.