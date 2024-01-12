Aire Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 597,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after buying an additional 260,266 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,863,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,402,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,307,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 113,594 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.43. 21,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

