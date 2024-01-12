Aire Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,442 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

DVN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 3,083,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.