Aire Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,752. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $60.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

