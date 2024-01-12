Aire Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse comprises 1.4% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,177,000 after buying an additional 122,241 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after buying an additional 1,066,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,159,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after buying an additional 154,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $117.59. The company had a trading volume of 87,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,285. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $124.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

