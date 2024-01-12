Aire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.78. 360,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,241. The company has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.