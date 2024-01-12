Aire Advisors LLC Sells 25,531 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,531 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 71,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,204. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.