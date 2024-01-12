Aire Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 198,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,314,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

