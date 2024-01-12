Aire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $77.55. 205,574 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

