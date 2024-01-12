Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

ALK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.14.

ALK stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $993,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,625,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 607.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

