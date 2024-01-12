Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Cut by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.26. 602,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,239. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

