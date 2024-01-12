Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Align Technology stock opened at $276.36 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.