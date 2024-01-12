Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $120.67 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

