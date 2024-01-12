Alley Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 444 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.9% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in AbbVie by 11.6% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $486,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $166.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.81.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

