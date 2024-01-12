Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $57.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.