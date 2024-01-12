Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,917 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dine Brands Global worth $60,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 2.2 %

DIN opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $721.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In other news, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,999.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

