Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 208,315 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,315 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $65,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $271,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $168.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.34. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.91 and a 12-month high of $176.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

