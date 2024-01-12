Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 296,554 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,049,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,554 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 14.50% of Denny’s worth $68,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 9.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,813,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 9.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 53.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 30,610 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Stock Down 0.2 %

Denny’s stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $563.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.97. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 88.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $1,060,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 763,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Denny’s from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

