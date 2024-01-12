Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,843 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.62% of AXIS Capital worth $77,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 593,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after buying an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 260,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 763.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 286,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 252,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXS opened at $55.98 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

