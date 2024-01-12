Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $63 Million Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,585,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,682 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $62,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,620,000 after buying an additional 210,107 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 794,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,581,000 after buying an additional 96,007 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,560,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $40.24 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.