Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $65.48 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,542 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.68% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $65,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL stock opened at $375.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.37. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.90 and a fifty-two week high of $457.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

