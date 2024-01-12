Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $68.35 Million Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,027 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.29% of ATI worth $68,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ATI during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,961 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ATI by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

