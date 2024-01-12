Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $79.97 Million Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,264 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,472 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.56% of SouthState worth $79,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 324.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SouthState Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.77. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSB. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SouthState

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.