Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $82.14 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363,386 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Rollins worth $82,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Read Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.