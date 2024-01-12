Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $83.51 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,758 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.13% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $83,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $1,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,061,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $157.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.65 and a 200-day moving average of $155.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.