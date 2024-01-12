Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,766,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.32% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $63,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after acquiring an additional 168,670 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.