Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.