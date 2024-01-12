Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 215,084 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,084 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Paycor HCM worth $70,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 29.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 24.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 30.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $103,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,179,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,254,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $103,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,179,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,254,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $148,321.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,163.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,012,260 shares of company stock valued at $103,503,822. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

PYCR opened at $19.76 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

