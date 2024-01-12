Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,290,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.62% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $70,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at $812,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.