Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 451,158 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,158 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $63,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,673,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,877,000 after purchasing an additional 117,045 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $721,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 68,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

