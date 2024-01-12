Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 48,140 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,140 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.42% of Ulta Beauty worth $82,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $482.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.28.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

