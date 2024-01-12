Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,501 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.23% of CoStar Group worth $73,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.11 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.