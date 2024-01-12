Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 656,941 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656,941 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $66,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 97,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 237,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.3 %

BAC stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

