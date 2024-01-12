Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,994 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.11% of Kadant worth $82,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 612,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,005,000 after buying an additional 106,009 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,594,000 after buying an additional 42,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after buying an additional 34,056 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KAI opened at $262.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.41 and its 200 day moving average is $235.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.19 and a 12 month high of $288.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.80 million. Research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

