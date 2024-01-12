Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 8,419 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,009,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.75% of Kyndryl worth $60,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

