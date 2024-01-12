Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $77,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $109,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.24.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

