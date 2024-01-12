Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Alps Alpine stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alps Alpine has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

