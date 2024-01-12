Altrius Capital Management Inc Acquires 1,827 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $261.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

