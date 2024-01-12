Altrius Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 687,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 44,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $54.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.