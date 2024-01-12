Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys 13,169 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $161.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

