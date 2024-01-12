Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys 70,093 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,093 shares during the period. Amcor makes up 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

