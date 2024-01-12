Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys 8,645 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Prudential comprises 1.7% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Prudential by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Stock Performance

NYSE PUK opened at $21.45 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($19.63) to GBX 1,460 ($18.61) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($20.78) to GBX 1,500 ($19.12) in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Prudential Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

