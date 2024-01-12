Altrius Capital Management Inc Increases Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,510 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,633,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,332,000 after acquiring an additional 685,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,564,000 after purchasing an additional 239,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,826,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,487,000 after buying an additional 144,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

