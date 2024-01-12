Altrius Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 169,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.